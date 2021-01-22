Building damaged in fire incident at Hyderpora

A building was partially damaged in a fire incident here at Hyderpora here.

Police said that on Thursday late night, fire broke out in the building housing Dar-ul-AloomJamiaHafsa Al-Quran at GalwanporaHyderpora.

The fire tenders reached on the spot and with the assistance of locals and police doused the fire. The building was damaged partially, however, no loss of life or injuries were reported. Belongings to various students were damaged in the incident.

A police official said that cause of fire is being ascertained. He said prima facie, it seem short circuit was the reason behind the fire.