Bukhari condoles demise of mother of Syed Tauqeer Ahmad

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Monday expressed condolences over the demise of mother of former judge and NC Provincial Vice President Syed Tauqeer Ahmad.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari in a condolence message as saying that the deceased was a noble woman known for her pious and hospitable nature.

He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family. Apni Party senior leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir and others also expressed their condolences with the bereaved family.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants peace to the deceased and courage to the bereaved family to bear this huge loss,” the party leadership said.