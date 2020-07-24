Kashmir, Today's Paper
Bukhari condoles demise

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Friday expressed grief over the demise of National Conference leader, Dr Mohammad Shafi, who passed away at his residence in Anantnag district.

In his condolence message, Bukhari described the deceased as a noble soul who always strived for mitigation of sufferings of people in his area.

The JKAP President prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and endurance for his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir and other party leaders also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

