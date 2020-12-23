Bukhari thanks people for supporting Apni Party

Extending gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their participation in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, Apni Party President AltafBukhari Wednesday said that they had showed their deep urge and commitment for the democratic processes.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said he also thanked people for voting and ensuring the win of Apni Party candidates on a numbers in DDC seats.

The statement said that while thanking the people for the win of his party’s 12 DDC candidates and independents supported by it across Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari assured people that his party would, in the times to come, tirelessly work for their socio-economic development through all forums available to it.

“Apni Party is overwhelmed with the support of the people which gets reflected in massive voter turnout in favour of our candidates in all districts of J&K. I am highly indebted to the people for reposing their trust and confidence in the Apni Party which believes in peoples’ welfare,” he said.

“After giving us Mayor of SMC, the district Srinagar has given us three winners and independents supported by Apni Party in DDC elections,” Bukhari said pledging to continue with indefatigable efforts for making the lives of people better.