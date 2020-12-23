Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:09 AM

Bukhari thanks people for supporting Apni Party

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:09 AM
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Extending gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their participation in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, Apni Party President AltafBukhari Wednesday said that they had showed their deep urge and commitment for the democratic processes.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said he also thanked people for voting and ensuring the win of Apni Party candidates on a numbers in DDC seats.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

The statement said that while thanking the people for the win of his party’s 12 DDC candidates and independents supported by it across Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari assured people that his party would, in the times to come, tirelessly work for their socio-economic development through all forums available to it.

“Apni Party is overwhelmed with the support of the people which gets reflected in massive voter turnout in favour of our candidates in all districts of J&K. I am highly indebted to the people for reposing their trust and confidence in the Apni Party which believes in peoples’ welfare,” he said.

“After giving us Mayor of SMC, the district Srinagar has given us three winners and independents supported by Apni Party in DDC elections,” Bukhari said pledging to continue with indefatigable efforts for making the lives of people better.

Related News