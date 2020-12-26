Bukhari welcomes Zainpora-I DDC member for joining Apni Party

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari welcomed the newly-elected District Development Council (DDC) member from Zainpora-I for joining Apni Party on Saturday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the DDC member from Zainpora-I DDC constituency of south Kashmir’s Shopian district Bilqees Jan into party fold at its Srinagar office, Bukhari stressed on her to work indefatigably to improve the developmental index of her constituency.

“My message to all our victorious candidates is that they should work tirelessly for the holistic development in their respective constituencies and ensure that they remain accessible to the people, directly or indirectly all the time,” he said in the statement.

It said that Bilqees contested DDC polls from Zainpora-I as an independent candidate and was fully backed by the Apni Party that did not field its own candidate against her.