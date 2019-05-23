Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 10:11 AM

Bullet-riddled body of Hizb militant's brother recovered in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Officials said that Ahmad was the brother of an active Hizbul Mujahidin militant Irfan Ahmad.
A bullet riddled body of a civilian was found at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

A police official identified the deceased as Zahoor Ahmad.

He said that the body was recovered from Naira village, around three kilometers from Pulwama town.

He said that police had registered a case and started the investigations.

Officials said that Ahmad was the brother of an active Hizbul Mujahidin militant Irfan Ahmad.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that on late Wednesday night they heard some gun shots in the area.

