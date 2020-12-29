Bureaucrats behaving like royals not public servants: Darakshan

Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Tuesday said that the bureaucrats were behaving like royals not public servants.

A statement of BJP issued here said that talking to the media persons, Andrabi said, “Though we have undergone a constitutional and political change in Jammu and Kashmir, we still confront many speed-breakers from the bureaucracy.”

Stressing that people were anguished with the red-tape in the government offices, she said, “Many bureaucrats and other employees in public offices still don’t behave like public servants but act like royals and commanders and even misbehave with the people.”

Andrabi said such elements cannot be tolerated in the democratic system and asked the people to come forward and make complaints about the arrogant, corrupt and irresponsible officers in the Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell and even take the help of the public representatives to deal with such officers.

“No government system can improve until the bureaucracy changes its attitude and in a healthy, corruption free working system arrogance in offices is not tolerable at all,” she said in the statement.