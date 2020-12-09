Kashmir, Today's Paper
Burglar arrested in Sopore, stolen items recovered: Police

Police in Sopore said that they solved another burglary case, arrested the accused, and recovered stolen goods from him.

Police said on 29 November 2020, Police Station Sopore received a complaint from Gulam Ahmad Teli of Model Town Sopore that at about 3 pm on the same day an unknown person entered into his shop to purchase some gold items.

He complained that while showing him the ornaments, the person ran away taking a gold pendulum worth Rs 20,000, Police said.

Acting on this, an FIR No 334/2020 under sections 454, 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Sopore.

Police said that during the course of investigation and with the help of CCTV footage the accused was identified as Irshad Ahmad Ganai of Chatloora, Rafiabad.

Police apprehended the accused after raiding various places and recovered stolen property from his possession.

