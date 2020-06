Amid the restriction due to coronavirus pandemic, burglars struck in this north Kashmir town and looted eight shops.

Reports said the burglars looted garment, grocery and medicine at atIqbal market while three other shops were loo

ted in at Chota Bazaar, Bugoo market and general bus stand. Reports said the burglars decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees from these shops. A police official said they have registered cases at police station Sopore and taken up the investigation.