Burglars loot cash from Ganderbal Masjid, shrine

Burglars broke open donation boxes at a Masjid and a shrine in this district and decamped with the cash.

Reports said the burglars struck at Jamia Masjid Mominabad and the srhine of Sheikh Jamal Sahab, located at Sehipora Wayil during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The reports said the burglars broke open the donation box and decamped with all the cash. The matter came to light after some villagers learned about the loot and immediately informed the police.

Station House Officer, police station Ganderbal, Khurshid Ahmed said they have taken cognizance of the case and started investigations to nab the culprits.