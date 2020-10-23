Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 1:25 AM

Burglars loot cash from Ganderbal shrine

Thieves have looted the cash from the chest of holy shrine here in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Locals have expressed concern and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the act.

Official sources told Kashmir News Trust that cash from a chest located in the lawns of Ziyarat Shareef Baba Hyder Sahib at Tulmullah Ganderbal was looted by burglars. The incident has created resentment among local population.  “We are really concerned over such incidents and demand stern punishment for the culprits,” said a local adding that all the cash kept in the donation box has been stolen.

The incident has occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.  A police official said they are ascertaining the facts.

