Burglars looted cash from a donation box of Gurdwara in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Friday night.

The Gurdwara is located in the market area in Nowpora’s Ward No 1.

According to officials, the burglars struck the iron chest filled with an “unaccounted amount” of cash.

The locals said that on “finding the lock of the Gurdwara broken”, they informed the Police who registered a case under FIR No 22/2021 under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.