Burglars loot six shops in Handwara

The burglars looted six shops in Kralgund main market of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday night.

Witnesses told Greater Kashmir that the shopkeepers were shocked when they saw shutters of their shops broken.

One of these shopkeepers said that the burglars had decamped with cash and other valuables from his shop.

“The thieves are on a prowl in the area and burglaries often occur in the market,” he said.

Another shopkeeper said Police should take steps to stop these thefts.

“First we suffered due to COVID19 and now these thefts,” he said.

The looted shops belong to JavidIqbal, AshiqHussain, Tanvir Ahmed, Tahir Ahmed and others.