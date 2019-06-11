Kashmir
Burglars loot two shops in north Kashmir's Sopore

Burglars looted two shops during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the burglars looted the textile shop of Farooq Ahmad Sofi at Main Bazaar Sopore and provisional store of Muhammad Yousuf Bhat at Tehsil Road Sopore.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the town have accused the district administration and the police of failing to check such rising incidents in the town.

A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard and started a manhunt to nab the robbers.

