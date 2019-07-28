Burglars wearing army fatigues, holding toy guns loot family in north Kashmir's Sopore

A group of burglars wearing army fatigues and holding toy guns looted a family in Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir last night.

Reports said that a group of masked men holding toy guns barged inside the house of Mohammad Altaf Janwari son of Ghulam Qadir Janwari of Alamdar Mohallah in Krankshivan area of Sopore.

The men scared the family by brandishing the toy gun and looted valuables including cash amount of fifty one thousand and eight hundred rupees and mobile phones.

“We were held hostage by the robbers wearing army uniforms. They pointed (toy) guns at us. They looted cash and mobile phone from us,” a family member told Greater Kashmir.

A police officer while confirming the incident said that a team has been deputed to the spot to collect the details.