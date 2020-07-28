Burglary case solved, accused arrested: Police

Police on Tuesday said it has solved a burglary case here with the arrest of an accused from outside J&K.

A statement said police station Sopore received a complaint from Ishfaq Ahmad Shah of Noorbagh Sopore that his workshop has been damaged and various items including tyres, batteries and other equipments have been stolen by some unknown burglars.

The statement said a case (FIR No. 201/2020) was registered and manhunt was launched to nab the culprits.

“Various places were raided and suspects were taken into custody. During sustained interrogation one person namely, Muhammad Rufsana of Zakir Wali Bari, West Bengal confessed to have committed the crime and on his disclosure stolen property was recovered,” said the statement.