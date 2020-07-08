Burhan Wani's Death Anniversary | Shutdown in south Kashmir, internet snapped

A complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir on Wednesday to commemorate the 4th death anniversary of Hizb-ul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzafar Wani.

Shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic remained off the roads in all four districts of south Kashmir.

The authorities had imposed stringent restrictions in all towns- Anantnag, Bijbehara, Kulgam, Qaimoh, Yaripora, Pulwama, Awantipora and Pampore, to prevent any attempts of protests.

Contingent of police and paramilitary forces, armed with sophisticated weapons, were seen manning the streets of all the towns, said witnesses.

They said, barricades including concertina wires and mobile bunkers were also erected at several roads.

Similar, restrictions were also in place on all inter-district routes and along the highway, the witnesses said.

Shutdown and restrictions were also enforced in Tral , the home town of Wani. Forces in large numbers were also deployed around the graveyard where Wani was laid to rest.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service in south Kashmir was snapped and broadband speed reduced early this morning.

Wani, the divisional commander of the outfit was killed along with two of his associates in an encounter in Bemdoora village of Anantnag on this day in 2016.

His killing had triggered six-month long agitation in which around 120 civilians were killed and thousands injured.

At least 100 people lost their eyesight due to the metallic pellets fired on the protesters.

Meanwhile, many parts of Srinagar also observed the shutdown.

Shops and business establishments in many areas, including Lal Chowk remained closed for entire day.

The authorities had deployed security force in strength to meet out any eventuality.

A police official said there was no untoward incident reported from the city or any part of the Valley.