Multiple cases of bush fire incidents have been reported in forest area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is witnessing spurt these days.

The bush fire is being reported from various parts which include Sultan Dhaki, Kamalkote, Isham, kalgi, ParanpilaSalamabad, pawdan and Nambla villages of Uri.

The sudden rise in bush fire as per locals is not natural but an attempt by some mischievous elements to grab the land.