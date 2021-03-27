CAG pulls up J&K govt over lack of response to audit reports

Stating that there is a lack of adequate response of the government departments to audit reports, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to revamp the system to ensure the proper response to its audit observations in a time bound manner.

“The pendency of a large number of paragraphs indicate lack of adequate response of the government departments to Audit. The government may look into this matter and revamp the system to ensure proper response to the audit observations from the departments in a time-bound manner,” CAG report mentions.

“Further, only two Audit Committee meetings were held during 2018-19 in which 28 Audit paragraphs were settled which constitute 0.06 per cent of the pending objections as of March 2019.”

The report, recently submitted in Parliament, said in the last few years, the audit has pointed out several significant deficiencies in the implementation of various programmes or activities as well as on the quality of internal-control measures in certain departments, which have a negative impact on the success of the programmes and the functioning of the departments.

“The government may look into this matter and revamp the system to ensure a proper response to the audit observations from the departments in a time-bound manner,” it said.

During 2018-19, the CAG said a compliance audit of 727 drawing and disbursing officers and 74 units of 25 autonomous bodies was conducted by the office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Jammu and Kashmir.

“The focus was on auditing specific programmes/schemes in order to offer suitable recommendations to the executive for taking corrective action and improving service delivery to the citizens.

“Twenty-three paragraphs were sent to the Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the respective departments. Replies in respect of nine paragraphs included in this report were not received (September 2020),” it said.

“The pendency of a large number of paragraphs indicates a lack of adequate response of the government departments to the audit,” the CAG observed.

Further, only two Audit Committee meetings were held during 2018-19, in which 28 audit paragraphs were settled, which account for 0.06 per cent of the pending objections as of March 2019, the report said, urging the respective departments to constitute audit committees and monitor the progress of the settlement of paragraphs.

“Out of 495 audit paragraphs featuring in the civil chapters of audit reports for the years from 2000-01 to 2015-16, only 245 audit paragraphs have been discussed by the PAC up to March 31, 2020. Recommendations in respect of 223 audit paragraphs have been made by the PAC. However, ATNs on the recommendations of the committees are pending from the government of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in respect of 165 paragraphs,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration in January this year, has directed all Administrative Secretaries to compile action taken reports on audit observations pointed by the CAG.

According to officials, the directions have been issued after it came to the notice of the Finance department that substantive progress has not been made in the matter and number of audit observations continue to remain unaddressed as per the provisions of Regulation 145 of Regulations of Audit and Account 2020.