Camera-fitted Chinese drone crashes while flying over Kishtwar jail

A Chinese drone fitted with a camera allegedly flying over the premises of a high-security district jail at Kishtwar was seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday after it crashed on its own.

Jail Superintendent Mohammad Iqbal said the drone crashed against one of the watchtowers of the jail and fell down at around 5.35 pm, reported The Indian Express.

The CRPF personnel deployed on the towers immediately cordoned the area and informed the senior jail officials and the police, it said.

 “It is a small sized drone, but it has a camera fitted in it,” a senior police officer who wished not to be named was quoted as having said.

There are 101 inmates inside the Kishtwar district jail including 25 militants, said the report.

