Campaign ends for LAHDC Leh elections

The campaigning for elections to the 26 constituencies of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, ended on Tuesday with the contesting candidates and their party leaders making last-minute efforts to woo the electorate.

Due to curbs on major political rallies in view of COVID19, the candidates and their party leaders addressed small rallies and conducted door-to-door campaigning to woo the electors.

The elections to the LAHDC, Leh will be held on October 22nd from 8 am to 4 pm, while the counting of votes will take place on October 26. The Election Authority has established 294 polling stations in the 26 constituencies of the Council.

Official sources said the campaigning concluded peacefully with no major complaint recorded from any of the three major parties-BJP, Congress and AAP apart from the Independent candidates. A total of 94 candidates are in the fray for 26 seats.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, the Deputy commissioner Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya said that the election campaigning in all 26 constituencies of the Council has ended peacefully. All the arrangements for conducting the polls are already in place. Adequate security has been made in and around each polling station to ensure hassle-free and incident-free polling. The DC said that the administration dispatched polling staff and security personnel to 122 far off polling stations on early Tuesday morning. In rest of the polling stations, the teams would be sent Wednesday morning.

He said that the polling parties and security staff was airlifted to far off polling stations.

He said that in view of the COVID all the arrangements and precautionary measures are being taken during the process of the elections.