Candidates miss exam due to fresh snowfall in Kupwara

Several candidates from snowbound area of Machil in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district who were supposed to appear in JKSSB’s Class IV exams missed the opportunity of appearing in exams due to the closure of Kupwara-Machil road.

As predicted by Meteorological Department, north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday witnessed light to moderate snowfall throwing normal life out of gear.

Due to the accumulation of fresh snow, several upper reaches remained cutoff from district headquarters while as traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kapwara-Machil and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended by administration as a precautionary measure.

Those who missed today’s exam have appealed authorities for re-examination on humanitarian grounds and those candidates who are scheduled to sit in the said exams on 28th Feb and 1st March.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din while talking to Greater Kashmir said that district administration had issued weather advisory few days before in which candidates residing in heavy snowbound areas were asked to reach district headquarters in view of the inclement weather.

“We have approached JKSSB chairman with the list of candidates who missed today’s exam hopefully some tangible steps are being taken for their re-examination,” said Imam.

Meanwhile people in general faced lot of problems due to slippery road conditions and water logging across the district.

The snowfall also caused power and drinking water disruption in several areas including upper villages of Rajwar, Qaziabad, Rajwar, Lolab and Vilgam giving tough time to the common masses.

People across district complained about water logging causing serious problems in their movement on roads.