Candidates want change in enhancement of age bar for KAS exam

Hundreds of candidates are likely to miss the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE)-2021, as the government has reduced the age limit of the aspirants from 37 years to 32 years, leaving them high and dry.

The J&K Public Service Commission (PSC)- the recruiting agency earlier notified that the combined competitive preliminary exam (KAS)-2021 will be held for 257 posts referred by the government.

However, the J&K PSC has announced that the vacancies will be filled up in accordance with the provisions contained in the J&K combined competitive exam rules 2018 (SRO-103).

The move has irked the aspirants who have demanded relaxation in the age bar for the aspirants to 37 years.

“SRO 103 reduces the age of open merit students from 37 to 32 years. It is a grave injustice to unemployed youth of J&K,” an aspirant said.

The aspirants said the age limit in Uttar Pradesh and other states was 35 to 40 years but J&K government reduced it to 32 years which will prove detrimental to the aspirants.

“The SRO 103 was copied from the UPSC website and given approval in J&K without going through its age clause. Aspirants are in frustration and are hopeful to get relaxation in age limit,” another aspirant said.

The aspiring candidates said this year the KAS exam will be held after a gap of three years and most of the aspirants have crossed the age bar for being eligible for the exams.

“Last time KAS exams were held in 2018 and most of the aspirants have been rendered ineligible for the exams over the past three years,” a group of KAS aspirants said, adding that the government should relax the age limit to 37 years keeping in view the present scenario wherein the rate of unemployment has gone up.

The aggrieved aspirants have already submitted a representation to the government seeking relaxation in age limit.

Commissioner secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the issue will be looked into. “The grievance of the candidates has come into my notice. I will get it checked,” he said.