Can't accept Imran Ansari's resignation: Sajad

Reacting to the resignation of senior political leader Imran Raza Ansari, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Wednesday said that he appreciates his spirit behind the move to resign but cannot accept it. Lone said that the resignation of Ansari was a “magnanimous offer” but had not been accepted.

About reorganising the party structure, he said, “We will certainly go for an organisational revamp and redefine organisational hierarchical structures but that is a long-term objective and entails broadening scope of contribution not constricting it.”

Ansari had on Monday resigned from the post of General Secretary of Peoples Conference and announced his resignation on Twitter posting, “As our party is growing and lots of leaders have started joining this caravan of change I am requesting my party President @sajadlone to accept my resignation from the post of General Secretary effective today.”