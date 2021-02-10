CAPD making people suffer: Apni Party

Apni Party District President Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh Wednesday expressed concern over the curtailment of ration in Srinagar district.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the situation that had emerged after the arbitrary curtailment in ration all over the Valley was drastic.

“People have to face extreme hardships in procuring ration and the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) seems to be in a deep slumber,” Sheikh said in the statement.

He said that the department had resorted to arbitrary decision making while acting impervious to the pleas and demands of the people living in Kashmir.

“Many people have approached our party office expressing deep resentment over the recent curtailments in ration quota by the FCS&CA department. The people are being asked for Aadhar enrollment which will take months. Until then there should exist a roadmap with the concerned department to fulfill the monthly ration needs of the people,” Sheikh said.

He said that the incessant curtailments in the ration quota had created a sense of alienation among the people across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar district.