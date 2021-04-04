Car stolen in Sopore

Unknown persons today stole a private car (Alto-800) in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Reports said that the car was stolen from Noorbagh area of Sopore. The car is owned by Sareer Ahmad Langoo, a resident of Noorbagh Sopore who had parked the car outside his grocery shop. According to Sareer three unknown persons entered his shop at about 1 pm and first stole his car key and later fled away with his car.

A police official confirmed that they received a report from Sareer Ahmad claiming that his white colour Alto car bearing no JK05H-4100 has been stolen by three unknown persons on Sunday afternoon. He said that a report in this regard has been filed and the efforts are on to trace the vehicle, official said.