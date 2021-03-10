Career counseling in film making held at Handwara

Army on Wednesday organised a one day ‘Career Counseling in Film Making’ workshop at townhall Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Famous Bollywood Film Director, Producer, Screen Editor and Story writer Onir was chief guest at the occasion.

The workshop was attended by scores of students including boys and girls from different educational institutions of sub-district Handwara.

Movie Kuch Beeghe Alfaz which has been directed by Onir was screened on the occasion followed by an interactive session on opportunities and career counseling for film industry related Jobs. Zain Khan Durrani a Kashmiri actor plays lead role in the movie.

Onir while talking to media on the sidelines of workshop said that north Kashmir especially The Bungus Valley has much prospect of film shooting. He said that Kashmiris should come forward to take film making as a career option.

“In the coming months I will be shooting a film in the famous Bungus valley,” said Onir.

Several army officers were also present at the workshop.