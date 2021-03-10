Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:12 AM

Career counseling in film making held at Handwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:12 AM
Greater Kashmir

Army on Wednesday organised a one day ‘Career Counseling in Film Making’ workshop at townhall Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Famous Bollywood Film Director, Producer, Screen Editor and Story writer Onir was chief guest at the occasion.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

The workshop was attended by scores of students including boys and girls from different educational institutions of sub-district Handwara.

Movie Kuch Beeghe Alfaz which has been directed by Onir was screened on the occasion followed by an interactive session on opportunities and career counseling for film industry related Jobs. Zain Khan Durrani a Kashmiri actor plays lead role in the movie.

Onir while talking to media on the sidelines of workshop said that north Kashmir especially The Bungus Valley has much prospect of film shooting. He said that Kashmiris should come forward to take film making as a career option.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

“In the coming months I will be shooting a film in the famous Bungus valley,” said Onir.

Several army officers were also present at the workshop.

Related News