Kulgam,
February 16, 2021

Career Counseling programme for students held at GDC Kulgam

The District Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC) Kulgam today organised an offline career counseling cum orientation program for the students of Government Degree College (GDC) Kulgam at its Conference Hall, here.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, ShowkatAijazBhat who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion highlighted significance and need of career counseling in the current scenario.

He instructed DE&CC Kulgam to conduct more such programmes in other educational institutions of the district as well.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Showkat Ahmad Rather and Principal, GDC Kulgam, Abdul Rehman also highlighted the importance of Career Counseling in shaping the future of students.

The speakers from DE&CC, Kulgam deliberated on career opportunities for graduates in terms of higher studies, government and private jobs and entrepreneurship.

Officers from DE&CC informed that 1900 students from various government and private institutions like higher secondary schools, ITI’s/ Polytechnic College of district, have been benefited so far through e-counseling conducted by the DE&CC, Kulgam.

The programme was attended by Aijaz Ahmad Shah, ShazliaQureshi (CCO) and Employment Officer Rozy Jan besides other officers from DE&CC, Kulgam.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also provided 2,000 masks and sanitizers to the College authorities. He also stressed upon the students to adhere to COVID-19 protocols in letter and spirit.

