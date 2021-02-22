Career counselling for students held in Kulgam college

The District Employment and Counselling Centre, Kulgam on Monday, conducted a counselling cum orientation program for students.

The offline program was conducted at Government Degree College, Kelam. Principal GDC, Kelam, DilrubaRasoolHamdani spoke on the occasion and emphasized on the need to conduct such programmes for the benefit of student community.

In a statement the organizers said that hundreds of students participated in the event aimed to groom the aspiring candidates. “It was intended to tap their potential through orientation and guidance,” it said.

The guest speakers from DEC Kulgam, ShazliaQureshi, career counselling officer and. Rozy Jan, EO deliberated on career opportunities for graduates in terms of higher studies, government & private jobs.

“A deliberation on entrepreneurship and role of JKEDI in boosting economy through enterprise building was made by Assistant Faculty, JKEDI Kulgam, Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Mantoo,” the statement read.

This was followed by Question Answer sessions from the participants which were addressed by the speakers.