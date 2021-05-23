Cases in Bandipora rise but hospitalised patients 'stable'

The north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has witnessed a steep surge in COVID-19 cases with 927 cases being reported during the last seven days. However, the officials said that the inpatients were most stable in the district’s critical COVID-care facility.

The district has reported 3183 positive cases since February 15, 2021, the period considered the start of the second wave of the deadly contagion.

In the same period, 1949 patients have recovered after getting infected, the data accessed by Greater Kashmir revealed.

At present, there are 1198 active positive cases in home isolation and hospitals.

According to the data shared by district COVID control officials, Bandipora reported 21 deaths during this period while the total deaths in the district since the first COVID wave have been 83.

In the five COVID-dedicated facilities in the district including DH Bandipora which serves critically ill, 121 persons are hospitalised – 33 in DH Bandipora, 40 at MCH Pazalpora, 29 at CHC Hajin, four at CHC Dawar in Gurez, and 15 in tertiary care hospitals, while 1077 without any symptoms are under home isolation.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said that among the severely symptomatic patients at District Hospital Bandipora, now a designated COVID facility, of the 33 patients, two are on non-invasive ventilation, 25 are on medium-flow oxygen and the rest without needing any oxygen support.

“All the patients at D H Bandipora are stable and there are recoveries too on daily basis,” he said. “There are a total of 44 patients on oxygen support in the facilities within the district which is 27 at DH Bandipora, 14 at CHC Hajin and three at MCH Pazalpora.”