The ongoing Cordon and Search Operation in villages of Poonch’s Mendhar area entered fifth consecutive day on Friday.

Official sources said CASO started on Monday noon in different villages of Mendhar and continued on Friday for the fifth straight day with more searches conducted in Mankote area of Mendhar while seven other villages remained under curbs.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Ramesh Angral said that CASO is going on in villages of Mendhar.