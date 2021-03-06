Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:55 AM

CASO in Shopian villages

The forces carried out a Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in three villages of Shopian district since Friday night.

A Police official said that columns of Army, CRPF and Police encircled Chidipora, Dachipora and Rawalpora villages of the south Kashmir district and carried out door-to-door search operations.

The official said that the searches were conducted after the forces got a tip off about the presence of militants in these villages.

A resident of Chidipora said that the forces appeared in the village early morning and started conducting door-to-door searches.

He said that the operation was called off in the afternoon.

The residents of Dachipoar and Rawalpora said that the forces ring-fenced the village late Friday night and carried out search operations.

Locals said that the searches continued for several hours.

