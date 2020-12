The forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Noorbagh area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

A joint team of Army’s 22 RR, Police and CRPF condoned off Noorbagh area of Sopore and conducted house-to-house searches.

Police officials in Sopore said that the searches in the area were launched following inputs about the presence of militants.