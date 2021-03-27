CASO in Sopore village

A joint team of the 22 RR of Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in TujarSharief area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The forces cordoned off TujarSharief village in Zaingeer belt and conducted house-to-house searches in the area.

They also sealed off all the entry and exit points leading towards the area.

Police said that the CASO was launched after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Three weeks back, top Al-Badr commander Abdul GhaniKhawaja was killed in a gunfight in the same area.