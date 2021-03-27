Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 3:03 AM

CASO in Sopore village

Editor Online
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 3:03 AM
File Photo

A joint team of the 22 RR of Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in TujarSharief area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The forces cordoned off TujarSharief village in Zaingeer belt and conducted house-to-house searches in the area.

Trending News

Dumped timber seized, investigation initiated: Forest Department

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Lt Governor, LG's Advisors, DGP extend Holi greetings

CAG pulls up J&K govt over lack of response to audit reports

They also sealed off all the entry and exit points leading towards the area.

Police said that the CASO was launched after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Three weeks back, top Al-Badr commander Abdul GhaniKhawaja was killed in a gunfight in the same area.

Related News