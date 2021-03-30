CASO in Sopore village

A day after the attack on municipal councilors in Sopore, a joint team of the Army, J&K Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Security forces cordoned off Bomai village in Zaingeer belt of Sopore and sealed all entry and exit points leading towards the area.

A Police official said that the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Two municipal councilors and a policeman were killed when militants attacked at Sopore Councilors during their official meeting at Municipal Council office in Sopore on Monday.

PDD assigns additional charge of JKPCL

Jammu, Mar 30: The Power Development Department Tuesday assigned additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Power Corporation Limited.

As per the order, sanction has been accorded to assigning the charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) on the look after basis to Incharge Chief Engineer, Planning and Procurement, JPDCL, Jammu, Sunil Kumar.

However, Kumar would hold the additional charge of the Chief Engineer, Planning and Procurement, JPDCL, Jammu.