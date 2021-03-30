Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:47 AM

CASO in Sopore village

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
A day after the attack on municipal councilors in Sopore, a joint team of the Army, J&K Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Security forces cordoned off Bomai village in Zaingeer belt of Sopore and sealed all entry and exit points leading towards the area.

A Police official said that the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Two municipal councilors and a policeman were killed when militants attacked at Sopore Councilors during their official meeting at Municipal Council office in Sopore on Monday.

