Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Nazneenpora Village of Tral Township in southern Kashmir.

A source said the CASO was launched by joint forces in the area on Thursday afternoon, following inputs about presence of militants in the area.

The door-to-door searches were going on when this report was filed.