Security forces on Friday morning launched a cordon-and-search operation in Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to news agency GNS, a joint team of army’s 22 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Harwan area of Sopore this morning.

Quoting police sources, it said that the operation was launched following the inputs about the movement of suspected militants in the area.

Searches were underway in the area when last reports came in.