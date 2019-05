Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at a village in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A police official said forces laid a siege around Kehripora village in Soaf Shali area this morning following inputs about presence of militants there.

“A door-to-door search operation has been launched in the area,” he said, adding that the operation was jointly launched by 9RR of the army, 164 BN CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police.