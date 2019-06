Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Security forces on Friday launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) at Darul Uloom road in Tral township.

A source said that CASO was launched by joint forces at Darul Uloom Noor Ul Islam road on Friday evening following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The door-to-door searches were going on when last reports came in.