CASO underway in north Kashmir's Sopore, internet suspended

Security forces on Thursday morning launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said a joint team of the Army’s 22 RR, special operations group of police (SOG) and CRPF cordoned off Dangerpora village of Sopore and conducted door-to-door searches.

They said the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following inputs about presence of militants.

Huge contingents of forces have been deployed in the area.

The mobile internet has also been suspended in the town and its outskirts.

There was no exchange of gunfire when this report was being filed.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions have also been closed in the town in the wake of CASO.

Additional District Magistrate Sopore said that in order to prevent any law and order breakdown the Government Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore; Government Higher Secondary School Dangerpora; and Government Degree College Sopore shall remain close today (May 30th).