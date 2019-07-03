Kashmir
SYED BATOOL ANDRABI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 4, 2019, 1:09 AM

Casual laborers of wildlife department demand regularisation

Casual labourers of Wildlife Protection department Kashmir demanded regularization of their services.  

“We have been deprived of our wages since 2016. We are also awaiting regulisation of services “, a delegation of aggrieved Casual labourers of the Wildlife department said. . 

“Irony is that some of our co-workers who got appointed years after our appointment have been regularised. They are getting their wages on time as per the latest job policy, but we are awaiting wages and regularization,” they said.  They appealed the governor administration and higher officials of the department to address their issue without any delay.

“If our issue is not addressed, we will have no other option then hitting the roads along with our families,” they said.

