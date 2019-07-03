Casual laborers of wildlife department demand regularisation

Also Read | 13 months on, Tourism deptt dailywagers without salary

Casual labourers of Wildlife Protection department Kashmir demanded regularization of their services.

Also Read | Casual laborers seek release of wages

“We have been deprived of our wages since 2016. We are also awaiting regulisation of services “, a delegation of aggrieved Casual labourers of the Wildlife department said. .

Also Read | Without wages for 4 yrs, Tourism casual labourers continue strike

“Irony is that some of our co-workers who got appointed years after our appointment have been regularised. They are getting their wages on time as per the latest job policy, but we are awaiting wages and regularization,” they said. They appealed the governor administration and higher officials of the department to address their issue without any delay.

“If our issue is not addressed, we will have no other option then hitting the roads along with our families,” they said.