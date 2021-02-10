Casual labourers of Wildlife department stage protest

Casual labourers of Wildlife and Wetland department division Hokarsar range Shalabugh, Ganderbal staged protest at Press Enclave here to press for resolution of their demands.

“We have been working in the department for more 10 than years while some have been in service for about 15 years. We have been in first priority list since 2014 and can present the evidence as we still have those lists preserved with us,” they said.

“Yesterday senior officials of our department had a meeting wherein they prepared a new first priority list and named some labourers who have been in service for less time than us,” said one of the protesting labourers.

“With what criteria has the list been prepared? We have been without salary for past over a year. Still we have been faithfully serving the department. We request our senior officials to look into the matter and solve our issues,” the labourers added.