Catch 'Online Career Counseling Summit 2020' today

Online Career Summit 2020 is being organized October 31 and November 1 at 11 am to 8 PM—which according to organizers be live streamed on social media networking site, Facebook.

Accordant to a statement issued here, the program intends to provide guidance and inform the students and youth vis-à-vis the world job market and education opportunities with an emphasis on the changes in the world economy post COVID19. The experts are invited from around the world to give comprehensive guidance and information to the students in terms of career development and enhancement and sensitize students about the opportunities available on the global level.

The event is being organized by Startup Move Beyond, Centre for Student Leadership undergoing incubation at IIEDC, NIT, Srinagar and the program is sponsored by TEQIP-3 NIT, Srinagar.

The Startup is working on an innovative technology to provide solutions to the problem of unemployment and unemployability in the country with a special focus on J&K. Furthermore, the event can be participated via Facebook page of the Startup that is @movebeyond.in.

The invited guests to the event comprise Vice-Chancellor Central University Jammu, Prof Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor Central University Kashmir, Prof Mehraj ud din, Director Colleges, J&K MY Peerzada, Dean Faculty Welfare, NIT Srinagar, MF Wani, Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Prof Saad Parvez , former Advisor to J&K Govt Higher Education Professor Nisar Ali , Chairman Private School Education, GN Var.