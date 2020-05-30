Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 2:29 AM

CB accords farewell to SI on superannuation

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 2:29 AM
Representational Pic

The Crime Branch (CB) on Saturday accorded farewell to an officer on attaining superannuation from his services.  

A statement said the CB, Jammu farewell was organized with regard to retirement of Sub Inspector, Muhammad Kabir at zonal headquarters.

While recalling the service profile of the officer, Shailender Singh, SSP Crime Branch Jammu, said the officer rendered valuable service for over a period of 37 years.

“The contribution of the officer as investigating officer of a premier investigating agency like Crime Branch was also hailed. The retiring officer was presented with a memento on the occasion as a token of remembrance,” said the statement. Several other officers extended good wishes to Kabir on the occasion.

