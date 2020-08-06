CB books fraudsters for duping youth on pretext of providing government jobs

Crime Branch (CB) Jammu has registered a formal case against three persons accused for luring and duping the people on the pretext of providing them government job.

In a statement issued here, CB officials said that the accused Hasudden Chand Bhi Sheikh @ A.T Sheikh S/O H.E Sheikh R/O Walika Tehsil Ahmed Nagar District Ahmed Nagar Maharashtra; Hav. Jasbir Singh and Rajinder Parshad S/O Amar Nath R/O Fata Tehsil Nowshera district Rajouri J&K have been booked under 420,465,467,468,471,120-B IPC for hatching criminal conspiracy and duping the complainants to the tune of Rs. 20 lakh on the pretext of providing them job in defense Border Roads wing.

It reads that a written complaint was lodged by complainant Mandeep Singh S/O Rajinder Singh R/O village Sohal Thesil Akhnoor district Jammu and others alleging that the accused A.T Sheikh who was posted at Mumbai Eng. Records as Sub HC Coy. 107 Engr Regd C/O 56 APO had cheated him by luring for their appointment in the defense Border Roads wings organization.

The complainant in his complaint had alleged that among others he was induced to apply for the post of Pioneer for which he went to Pune for physical test in the army recruitment rally, read the statement.

The CB officials said that the accused demanded money from the complainants for their appointment and induced to transfer Rs 20 lakh to the accused through bank transactions. The complainant transferred the money in his bank accounts just to be defrauded only. The complainants immediately approached the concerned department where they came to know the fact that such call letters have not been issued by the concerned authorities, the CB statement read.

Taking cognizance into the matter Crime Branch Jammu initiated a preliminary verification in light of the contents of the complaint and during the course of enquiry the allegations are prima facie established against the accused persons for cheating and duping the complainant and others of their hard earned money on the pretext of providing a government job.

The investigation of the criminal case has been set in motion for in-depth of probe.