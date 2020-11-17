CB files chargesheet against 3 persons for forgery

Crime Branch, Kashmir Tuesday filed a chargesheet against three persons in the Handwara court in connection with a 5-year-old case related to the forged documents provided by the accused to the Axis Bank, Sopore for withdrawal of loan.

An official said that the accused persons had approached the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara to get the required documents verified for loan in 2015.

However, the court while doubting the genuineness of these documents ordered the Crime Branch, Kashmir to register FIR in this regard.

“The Crime Branch, Kashmir took cognizance and registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections in Police Station Crime Branch, Kashmir,” he said.

A Crime Branch official said that during the course of investigation it came to fore that three persons Ghulam Nabi Parray son of Muhammad Sultan of Mandigam Handwara, Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Kherwara Hajin, Handwara and Javid Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Ahmad Najar of Renan Kherwara, Handwara were found involved in forgery of documents using forged seals and signatures.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to trace Javid Ahmad, who is absconding while two others have already been arrested.

The next day of the hearing is November 20.

If proven guilty, the accused may face 10 years of imprisonment.