CB must take Kupwara boy's murder case to logical end: Er Rasheed

AwamiItehaad Party (AIP) President, Er Rasheed, Tuesday said that the Crime Branch must take the murder case of 8-year-old boy in Kupwara to its logical end.

Seeking justice for the boy, who was kidnapped and killed in Gulgam, Kupwara last year, the AIP President appealed for a thorough introspection in the society to get rid of criminal elements.

Speaking at a function organized to pay tributes to the boy, he said, “While it is encouraging that sources within the Crime Branch claim to have reached very close to the culprits, it is need of the hour to avoid further delay in resolving the mystery. Crime branch must come out with its findings and take the investigation of the barbaric incident to its logical end, so that trial in a fast track court is initiated.” Later, Er Rasheed, along with constituency in-charge, PirzadaFirdous Ahmad, visited several places in the Kupwara constituency and interacted with the people.