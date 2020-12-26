CB produces challan in fake job providing case

The Crime Branch today produced a challan in a case related to cheating of aspiring candidates on pretext of providing jobs.

According to a statement, “The Crime Branch Kashmir today produced a challan in Case FIR No. 19/2009 U/S 419,420,468,471,120-B RPC before the Court of Judge small causes Srinagar against four accused persons namely Farooq Ahmad Mohand S/O HabibullahMohand R/O Tral, Waheeda Shah D/O GhulamQadir Shah R/O ShahiHamdan Colony HMT, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Mohammad Amin Bhat R/O AmdaKadalJogiwanLalbazar and AvtarKrishanPandita S/O BadriNath R/O Shopian A/P Barnai Jammu. Consequent upon a written complaint received from Axis Bank Branch Head Bahu fort Jammu, wherein the complaint the complainant stated that some unknown persons are cheating aspiring candidates on pretext of providing jobs. Two accused were charge sheeted by invoking section 512 CRPC.”