CBI can now register cases in J&K without govt permission

The Central anti-corruption law has come into force in the newly carved Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

After the applicability of Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act 2019, Central Bureau of Investigation can register cases against government employees without any prior permission from the UT administration.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, while responding to a question in Parliament has stated: “The CBI could register cases in erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir but with a rider that the investigating agency had to take consent from the State Government for doing so but that rider has now has been removed.”

The CBI already has offices in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. “These offices are now being strengthened in order to take up corruption cases,” another official said.

A senior government official told Greater Kashmir that Central Prevention of Corruption Act became applicable in J&K and Ladakh from November 1, 2019.

With this, all government employees in the two Union Territories have come within the jurisdiction of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The law emphasizes on completion of trial in graft cases within two years.

“The Central Act clearly mentions that under Code of Criminal Procedure, trial of an offence shall be concluded within two years,” an official said.

Provisions of the Central Act relating to attachment and forfeiture of property are also stringent.

Central Government has extended the Central Prevention of Corruption Act as per the provisions of J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 – passed by Parliament in August this year.

Earlier, Central laws were not directly applicable to J&K State. On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the special status of J&K and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories.