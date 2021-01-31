CCAK closes coaching centres for three days

The Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir (CCAK) Sunday announced closure of all the coaching centres for three days in view of harsh cold wave and scarcity of water in the hostels.

However the coaching centres having all arrangements of heating and water in hostels are exempted, General Secretary CCAK, Lateef Masudie said.

He said the institutes would remain closed from February 1 to February 3.

Masudie said the decision was taken in a meeting attended by proprietors of various coaching centres.

“The announcement about resuming classes at the coaching centres will be made on February 3 after reviewing weather conditions of the Valley,” he said.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the interest of the students, he said.